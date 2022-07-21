Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ares Management by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARES opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Ares Management’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

