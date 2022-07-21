Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 187,677,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,216 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 17,840,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $195,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,603 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,842,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,092,000 after buying an additional 42,207 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,481,107 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth $83,285,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

