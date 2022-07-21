Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 153 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,327,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.70.

ManTech International Announces Dividend

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair raised shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

About ManTech International

(Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.