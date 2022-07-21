Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 275 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMAT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LMAT stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.22.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.41%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

