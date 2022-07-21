Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average of $212.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

