Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,011 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Insperity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

