Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Raised by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,861,000 after acquiring an additional 126,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,964,000 after acquiring an additional 194,667 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

