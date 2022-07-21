The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Increased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3,277.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

