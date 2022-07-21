Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $7,753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,924,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,534 shares of company stock valued at $60,183,340 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $164.02 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.51.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

