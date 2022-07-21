Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,178 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $80.60 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.23 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.20.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

