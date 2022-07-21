Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.10.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

