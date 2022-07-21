The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $339.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

