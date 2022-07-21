Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $564.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 564 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 564 ($6.74), with a volume of 4916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($18.65) price target on shares of Water Intelligence in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 672.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 810.70. The company has a market capitalization of £110.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

