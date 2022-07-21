Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading Down 1.8%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.42 and last traded at $27.90. 39,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 712,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.