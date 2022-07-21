Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys Shares of 100 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Morningstar Price Performance
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.
Insider Transactions at Morningstar
In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total transaction of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,613,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total transaction of $3,285,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,599 shares of company stock worth $26,695,186. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
