Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.34. 3,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 163,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Seer by 58.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seer by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 74,709 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 414,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 90,007 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

