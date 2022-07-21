MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 3.2%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 161,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Insider Activity at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $77,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketWise by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 612.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.