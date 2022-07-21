Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NuVasive by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,748 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

NuVasive Stock Up 1.5 %

NUVA opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

