Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.68 and last traded at $63.99. Approximately 282,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,857,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

