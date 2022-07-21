Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Increased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,468,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $353.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.69.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

