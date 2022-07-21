Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $385,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,174,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,989,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.42. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

