Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,690.10.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,834.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2,190.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,669.34 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

