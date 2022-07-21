Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $869,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

