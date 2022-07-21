Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

CTSH stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

