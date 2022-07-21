Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 530 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $68.27 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

