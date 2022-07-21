Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.