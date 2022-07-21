Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

