Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 12,425 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,800,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,760 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,870,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,512,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.