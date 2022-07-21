Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $834,000 Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. CL King cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

