Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

