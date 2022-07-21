Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Asana were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Asana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,786 shares of company stock valued at $316,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

