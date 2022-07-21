Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,273,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 70,570 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,209,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

GLDM stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01.

