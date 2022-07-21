Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,671,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

