Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 7,623 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 518,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,960,000 after acquiring an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,061.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

