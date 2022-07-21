Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $332,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,663 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,532,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,312,268,000 after buying an additional 608,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,702,000 after buying an additional 79,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,493,000 after buying an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 40,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Synaptics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.33.

Synaptics stock opened at $136.20 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

