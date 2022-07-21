Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,157 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

