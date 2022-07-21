14,618 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 415.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 155,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $33,440,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $165,682,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Switch stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 842.71 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,084,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

