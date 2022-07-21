Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down previously from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.