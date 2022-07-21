SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 306.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alleghany by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Y stock opened at $835.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $833.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $770.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.60. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

