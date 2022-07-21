SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 35,860 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3,905.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 550.01%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares in the company, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $115,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,263.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

