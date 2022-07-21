SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.