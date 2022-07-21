Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 467,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,295 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,515,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 171,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

