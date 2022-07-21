SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 246,665 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246,665 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after buying an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,769 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.1 %

OC opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.16.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

