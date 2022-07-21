SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after acquiring an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also

