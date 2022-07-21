SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,382 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 34.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.98 and its 200-day moving average is $164.65. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

