Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $48,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

PLAY stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster's Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

