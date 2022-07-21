SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Univar Solutions stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

