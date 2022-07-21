Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 237,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 357,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

