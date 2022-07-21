SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 803,913 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 315,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $2.99 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.82.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YPF. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

