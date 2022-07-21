SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 187,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Dropbox by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dropbox by 6,814.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 906,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 618,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Dropbox by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after acquiring an additional 563,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,683.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,836 shares of company stock worth $1,999,668. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

